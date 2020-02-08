5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Pete leaves and Vanessa is in danger

Accessibility Links

Plus April visits Marlon in prison

10_02_emm_pete_leave_02

There are exits and returns in next week’s Emmerdale, as well as danger for some much-loved characters. Read on for all your spoilers for the 8th to the 14th of February 2020.

Goodbye, Pete

Has there ever been a clan more cursed than the Bartons? Let’s take a look at the evidence: Emma gets pushed from a viaduct, James is tipped over a road bridge into oncoming traffic, Finn gets shot dead, Holly suffers a fatal heroin overdose, Adam goes on the run after taking the rap for a crime he didn’t commit and Ross sustains life-changing injuries in an acid attack.

Quite frankly, it’s a wonder that Pete (Anthony Quinlan) – now one of the few surviving family members – hasn’t been left gibbering in the corner of a hay barn after enduring so much heartbreak. But he’s managed to retain enough of his sanity to realise that he’ll live longer if he moves away. But I do worry about Pete’s long-term future. I mean, what’s he going to do when, say, Christmas rolls around? Return to the village so he can spend the day with his nearest and dearest in the local graveyard? If I was him I’d change my name and pretend the village never existed.

10_02_emm_pete_leave_01

April visits Marlon

April is determined to be brave when it comes to the matter of visiting her dad in prison. And when she arrives at the jail, she puts on a huge grin as Marlon joins them in the visitor’s room. After April tells her dad about the Free Marlon campaign and of her determination to see him, he’s left with some new-found optimism. The next day, Marlon gets a second visit, this time from Rhona, who blurts out her suspicions about Kim and Al. But does Marlon believe her theory to be correct?

11_02_emm_april_marlon

Matty struggles to cope

Matty will get out of his depth when he has a potentially dangerous showdown with some rustlers who are out to snatch sheep at Butler’s Farm. During the confrontation on Wednesday, Matty and Amy both try to take on the thieves, but quickly find themselves surrounded by a whole group of them. Enter Moira with a loaded gun – will she be able to save the day?

12_02_emm_matty_amy_rustler_moira_02

Vanessa is in danger

Vanessa’s feeling compelled to tell Rhona about Charity stealing Graham’s money, but just as she’s about to crack, Charity arrives and prevents her from spilling the beans.  The next day, Vanessa is adamant that she’s going to the police, but Charity talks her down, only to be left secretly filled with dread. Later, Vanessa’s blindsided when Pierce sneaks up on her while she looks for one of Johnny’s toys around back of the Woolie. What we’ll then see is Pierce stood in front of her holding Johnny’s hand…In the next instant, he picks the lad up and runs away with him. What is Pierce’s plan and will Vanessa be able to pursue him?

12_02_emm_vanessa_rhona_charity_01

Al gets suspicious

After letting himself into Home Farm, creepy Pierce starts looking through the loose documents he finds lying around and narrowly avoids being caught by Sam. But pretty soon, Al has interrupted Pierce and starts to question him. His suspicions now aroused, Al later tells Kim about what he witnessed – all the while continuing to hide the fact that he wasn’t the one who killed Graham.

11_02_emm_al_pierce_kim_01
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

