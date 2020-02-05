Posing as a solicitor called Ollie, probing Pierce made small talk with Kim and soon had her in the palm of his hand, as the conversation turned to the bitter custody case her son and daughter-in-law are embroiled in.

By the end of the episode, gullible Kim had introduced 'Ollie' to son Jamie Tate and promised to tap him up as the battle with Andrea Tate over little Millie's future continues.

Little does Kim realise she has let her husband's killer into her life and put herself in danger: Pierce is fixated on framing someone for Graham's demise believing him and Rhona can run off into the sunset together, and has overheard his ex discuss her suspicions Kim was involved in despatching Mr Foster.

With his feet under the Home Farm table, metaphorically speaking, he's obviously got a master plan to get Kim out of the way. But what does that mean for Marlon Dingle? Previously, Pierce planted the murder weapon in the chef's house that led to him being banged up with no bail and a trial six months away. If his sights are now set on Kim, will he find a way to exonerate innocent Marlon? Or is there an entirely different reason he's infiltrated the Tates that we are not yet privy to?

In a creepy coda, Pierce watched a sleeping Rhona and reiterated his terrifying promise to: "take you away from all of this very soon," stroking her face as only a twisted stalker knows how…

Pierce targets Rhona's best friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) next week when he kidnaps her young son Johnny, as he also continues to hang around Home Farm and arouses the suspicions of Kim's sidekick Al Chapman. Is anyone in the village safe? And is the mighty Kim Tate really going to be taken in by the horrible Mr Harris?

