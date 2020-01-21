Emmerdale’s Rhona in danger as she digs for clues about Graham’s murder – first look

Emmerdale is in the middle of its huge murder mystery week with fans desperate to know who killed off Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough).

Advertisement

The wicked businessman certainly had many enemies and while his killer remains a closely-guarded secret, the ITV soap has released some pictures showing the aftermath of the disaster.

It’s Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) who make the grim discovery in the forest and of course, it’s incredibly upsetting for both of them.

When the police arrive, Priya feels it’s necessary to tell them about Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) argument with Graham, but will that be enough for the Force to charge him with murder?

Meanwhile, poor Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is nervous about Graham’s disappearance considering they had planned to go to France together.

She tries to call his phone but to no avail, and it’s only with the arrival of the police that she comes to realise the horror of their situation.

What’s more, Rhona is dumbfounded when she hears it’s a murder, not just an accident.

She desperately tries to tell the police where Graham was on the day of his killing, but it’s fairly difficult since there’s a lot of time unaccounted for.

Later in the week, Vanessa tells Rhona not to look for clues about who killed Graham, fearing she will also find herself in danger.

With Graham’s killer at large, is Rhona in for more trouble?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers