6 EastEnders couples heading for an affair

EastEnders are reportedly lining up a surprise affair between two characters that will shock viewers, despite the restrictions of social distancing scuppering any intimate interaction between actors once the soap starts filming again in June.

The sensational storyline is said to have been planned for a while and will still go ahead according to The Sun, so while the show works out how to convincingly portray passion from two metres apart, RadioTimes.com invites you to join us in speculating about six potential twosomes that could become Walford’s next big fling.

1. Ruby Allen and Martin Fowler The heat between the cute club owner and her hunky new head of security has soared more than the sky-high temperatures during our recent spell of sunny weather, and we’d put money on them giving into passion again any day now. Rubes has clearly had it with old man Max Branning, who didn’t take that whole threesome-with-another-guy gag very well, and he needs to bore off so she can play with someone her own age. She’s already slept with Martin, and her BFF/his wife Stacey Fowler is safely out of the way for a while so what’s the problem? Technically it’s still a massive betrayal to Stace, so it sets up some nice drama for when she eventually returns. 2. Gray Atkins and Whitney Dean Another obvious one that we’ve already called – posh lawyer Gray was Whit’s knight in shining armour after she killed stalker Leo King and was kidnapped by his vengeful mum Michaela, and she’s started to look at him in a way not wholly appropriate for a client and her brief. What she doesn’t know, of course, is that Gray is a deeply troubled individual who secretly beats wife Chantelle and controls her every move, paranoid she’ll leave him for another man. He might have a point…

3. Chantelle Atkins and Kheerat Panesar This has also been somewhat signposted during the slow burn of the Atkins’ disintegrating marriage, and one recent episode in which Chan was locked in an office with her childhood pal gave us serious affair vibes. The harassed hairdresser continues to suffer in silence and endure her husband’s physical and emotional abuse, but surely she’ll confide in someone soon – that someone looks like it could be caring Kheerat after she almost opened up to him. He clearly fancies her something rotten, too.