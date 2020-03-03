Why is EastEnders not on BBC One tonight?

There will be no EastEnders tonight (Tuesday 3rd March) and it’s all because BBC One will be showing live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Coverage of the match starts at 7.30pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off and for those who want to see West Bromwich Albion take on Newcastle United, head to the red button at 8pm for all the drama.

But EastEnders fans will have to wait until Thursday at 7.30pm to pick up the action as there’s more live football on Wednesday 4th March, as well.

Don’t worry, you won’t be short-changed this week, as EastEnders will air for an hour on Friday night meaning fans will be completely up to date with the week by then.

And when it does come back, EastEnders fans are in for a treat as there’s plenty of drama to keep us going.

Most notably, Gray Atkins is trying his best to get Whitney Dean out of prison for the murder of Leo King but it seems things aren’t going to plan on the case.

And as tensions rise, Chantelle Atkins will be the one who has to take the full force of Gray’s frustration – but will she escape his abuse?

Meanwhile, Jean Slater grows more and more suspicious of Suki Panesar’s behaviour – and her claim she has cancer. Can Jean get to the bottom of the mystery?

And finally, Bex Fowler makes plans to leave Walford and go travelling, but of course her family isn’t as supportive.

In a twist of events, her passport goes missing, but is it all as it seems? Or have Sonia and Martin been tampering with her things?

Will she manage to convince them a fresh start away form Albert Square is just what the doctor ordered?

