Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. Next week’s EastEnders spoilers: Gray turns violent again, plus Louise is under pressure (6-10 January 2020)

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers: Gray turns violent again, plus Louise is under pressure (6-10 January 2020)

And Honey's eating disorder is also revealed

EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6057

EastEnders’ Chantelle is keeping the Panesar family at arm’s length for fear of what her abusive husband Gray will do if she’s seen talking to them. But I bet she ultimately decides to tell newcomer Jags about the violence to which she’s being subjected – if only because he appears to have the potential to be the Square’s next Fatboy, in whom I recall everyone seemed to confide their woes.

Advertisement

I’d be disappointed, though, if Jags ended up swooping in to rescue Chantelle from Gray’s clutches. There’s no point really in doing such hard-hitting storylines if the victim of the abuse doesn’t eventually find the strength to thwart the aggressor. Even if it means we get one of those over-familiar lines such as “I’m not scared of you anymore” before the villain gets their clothes thrown on the pavement in bin bags and is lamped in the face with an iron or, as the recent case of Honey and horrible Adam, a recycling bin.

EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6057

Now, speaking of Honey, we also get ex-husband Billy realising that she’s hiding an eating order. Meanwhile, the fallout from Christmas continues for the Mitchells, with Louise now facing life as a single mother, unaware of course that Keanu is still in the land of living. After coming face to face with Karen in the café, Lou starts to buckle under the weight of guilt she’s carrying around with her.

Advertisement

And if you thought that Leo’s unmasking would be paving the way for his exit, then think again. Tuesday’s episode sees Whitney left slack-jawed with shock when she realises that her creepy ex is now a stallholder on the market…

Tags

All about EastEnders

EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6057
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

eastenders leaving joining 2019

EastEnders: who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

EastEnders Bianca Jackson

What’s Bianca’s big secret in EastEnders? Patsy Palmer promises answers as she returns to Walford

EastEnders - July - September - 2019 - 5980

Exclusive EastEnders boss: "I’m looking forward to the day when a same-sex kiss receives zero complaints"

eastenders stacey kat martin in phil attack aftermath

EastEnders reveals first look at Phil attack aftermath as Ben arrives on the scene