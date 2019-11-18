Jake Wood wants Max and Stacey back together in EastEnders

EastEnders star Jake Wood has called for an on-screen reunion between his alter ego Max Branning and ex-lover Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner), despite the fact that he’s about to propose to girlfriend Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the chequered love life of the Walford Loathrio, Wood revealed he still believes there is unfinished business between Max and his one-time daughter-in-law, whose fling caused one of the biggest scandals in the soap’s history more than a decade ago.

“Max will always be in love with Stacey and there is still a connection there,” he said. “I’d love to see something happen between them again, and personally I enjoy doing scenes with Lacey. She’s such a talented actor and a pleasure to work with.”

Stacey is currently absent from the Square to accommodate Turner’s maternity leave – she gave birth to a daughter, Dusty Violet, in July 2019 – but her marriage to Martin Fowler (James Bye) is wrecked since he falsely told her he had cheated on her with ex-wife Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) as a way of protecting Stace from the threats of bad boy Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

If Martin keeps up the fib and Stacey is still a free agent when she returns in 2020, might she hook up with Max once more for old times’ sake? The pair’s fling exploded in spectacular fashion during the now legendary Christmas Day 2007 episode. Ten years later, in 2017, they fell back into each other’s arms for a one-night stand, which the Fowler marriage only just survived.

Max has found love again with Stacey’s best mate Ruby, who he plans to propose to on Friday 22nd November, but even that relationship can’t escape the spectre of the past.

“At first, Stacey’s take on them being together was because Ruby reminded Max of her,” muses Wood. “Maybe that’s part of it, I’m not sure. Being with her does keep Max and Stacey connected which is important to him. But I think him and Ruby are a good match. His feelings for her are genuine and he’s in a much happier place now.

“I’m not sure proposing is the right thing to do, but he’s feeling insecure about the age gape and wants to show his commitment to her – before she runs off finds interest elsewhere!”

