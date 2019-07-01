Rainie and baby Abi return in new EastEnders pics

EastEnders‘ Rainie Branning (Tanya Franks) returns to Albert Square on Thursday 11th July after going on the run with baby Abi armed with money she stole from brother-in-law Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Jack and big brother Max (Jake Wood) were left reeling when they accused Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) of scamming the cash to pay for killer son Hunter’s legal fees only to discover via a video call that vengeful Rainie was responsible, having felt taken for granted by hubby Max who she spied snogging Mel earlier in the week.

Rainie and her great niece’s exact whereabouts are unknown, but new pictures from Thursday 11th July’s episode shows her sneaking back home to retrieve Abi’s favourite toy with the intention of taking off again as soon as she can.

Her plan is foiled when Jack catches her red-handed as he gets back to the house unexpectedly. Panicking Jack will alert Max that she’s returned, Rainie is then forced into taking desperate measures to get away – only for the situation to escalate at a terrible cost to Jack…

EastEnders recent summer trailer showed Rainie and Abi living rough, is this as a result of her encounter with Jack? Is she forced to give the money back and ends up dossing down on the streets with the tot? While there’s no love lost between Rainie and her spouse, surely he wouldn’t see the grandchild he fought so hard to keep become homeless?

