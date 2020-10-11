Coronation Street 60th anniversary plans including special programmes announced by ITV

ITV will be celebrating 60 years of Coronation Street with a full week of celebrations in December, including “sensational storylines, special programming and much more”.

Advertisement

The long-running soap, which turns 60 on 9th December, will be marking the milestone by screening special shows, publishing an anniversary book, releasing never-before-seen social media content, launching new products alongside the week’s dramatic programming.

Viewers will see various ongoing storylines reach a gripping conclusion during the anniversary week in December, including the end of Yasmeen’s trial over the attempted murder of her abusive husband Geoff and the Weatherfield residents’ campaign to stop Ray Crosby from bulldozing the properties along the cobbles.

ITV has also teased several new storylines which will emerge in December, one of which will see two characters “battle to keep a shameful secret that will ruin their lives and those around them” – a battle that becomes harder as the week goes on and the “lies and deceit they’ve created threatens to destroy them”.

Coronation Street debuted on the channel in 1960, making it the longest running TV serial drama in the world with over 10,000 episodes airing, 57 birthday, 146 deaths and 131 weddings.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Leading up to the soap’s 60th birthday, Coronation Street’s social media channels will be posting special messages from charities, cast members, viewers and celebrity fans – including Absolutely Fabulous’ Joanna Lumley, who’ll kick off the celebrations with the show’s first birthday message.

The soap recently announced via Twitter that Coronation Street legends William Roache (Ken Barlow) and Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) are returning to the show for its anniversary specials, posting a shot of the actors as they film, socially-distanced, on the cobbles.

Both Roache and Knox are recognised as the longest-serving soap stars in the UK, spending 59 years and 48 years on Coronation Street respectively.

The ITV soap recently welcomed Gareth Pierce, who stepped into the role of Eileen’s son Todd Grimshaw, taking over from Bruno Langley.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the character’s return after a three-year absence, Pierce said: “Todd is arriving under a bit of a cloud, as he’s got himself tied up with some Manchester gangsters. Like a lot of people when they’re in over their heads, he’s come home to his mum. Trouble absolutely does follow Todd back, so you’ll see how that pans out!”

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.