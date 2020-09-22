6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Nick meets his son and Geoff makes a new enemy

The sound of wedding bells turns into the sound of sirens when a proposal ends in a shock arrest for Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) in Coronation Street this week.

Relationships in crisis are something of a theme as Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) and Carla Connor (Alison King) face another hurdle in their tumultuous romance, Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) meets the son he never knew he had, and evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) makes another enemy.

Here are your Corrie spoilers for 28th September – 2nd October 2020.

Nick meets his son as Oliver’s suffers a setback

In a cruel twist of fate that could only befall a resident of Coronation Street, Nick is reeling from the news he has a nine-year-old son with old flame Natasha Blakeman (Rachel Leskovac) while his stepson Oliver Battersby fights for his life as he battles an incurable illness – hardly the best time to tell fragile partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) he has a healthy, disease-free child with an ex.

Continuing to keep Lee in the dark and conflicted as to whether he should be a part of his son’s life, Nick finally asks Natasha if he can meet his secret offspring and is introduced to sweet, astronomy-loving Sam. His heart bursting with paternal pride as he bonds with the boy, Nick puts his game face on when Leanne later reveals that doctors at the German clinic they’d pinned their hopes on have refused to treat Oliver, as his condition is too severe. How long can he hide his secret son from an already on-the-edge Leanne?

Daniel makes an enemy of Geoff

Weatherfield’s most hated man has people apologising to him for a change, as gruesome Geoff learns Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) stole his missing money and gave it to sex worker Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson).

Having accused arch enemy Alya Nazir (Sair Khan), Geoff demands the real culprit be properly punished once CCTV footage from the solicitor’s office reveals the truth, and tells officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) as such. Meanwhile, Daniel shamefully admits to the cops he swiped the cash to help Nicky out of a financial hole and promises to pay back the manipulative Mr Metcalfe. Will the messed-up widowed dad regret crossing Geoff as his life continues its downward spiral?

Michael arrested for kidnapping his daughter

If you thought Michael Bailey was a harmless, well-meaning daydreamer who wants nothing more than to be a good dad to his little girl, you’re in for a shock as the wannabe wheeler dealer is arrested for kidnapping his daughter after his proposal to baby mama Grace Vickers (Kate Spencer) goes disastrously wrong.

When her on/off fella gets down on one knee clutching a sparkly ring, mortified Grace announces she and Tianna are moving to Spain without him. Later, she arrives at at No.3 all flustered, telling Ed Bailey (Trevor Georges) Michael has snatched their daughter from outside her house! Ed tracks down his son and granddaughter to the urban garden and persuades his heartbroken offspring not to do a runner. Not being cruel, but would he really cut it as a fugitive? It’d be like the Andrex puppy going on the run. But after Michael is interviewed by the police (let’s hope Daniel has let the interrogation room tidy) events take a surprising turn and it’s Grace who has to defend herself. Begging him for another chance, could there be a happy ending in sight after all?

Carla and Peter over?

Current Corrie producer Iain MacLeod proudly labels Peter and Carla the Taylor and Burton of the cobbles, and it all gets a bit Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? this week as recent accusations of infidelity erode their relationship.

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) is the root cause of their latest bust-up thanks to her ill-advised pass at Peter. That embarrassing come-on opened old wounds of mistrust between the couple, causing a row in which terrible things that cannot be unsaid were spoken, and now Carla and Peter are in crisis. Again. Surprisingly it’s Abi who defends Peter to his angry other half, but as their rift widens can they find their way back to each other?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) is determined to win back husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), and heads to her man’s office to make him see they belong together. What will he say? Later in the week, she has another awkward encounter with former lover Gary Windass (Mikey North), who pales to see her enjoying a girly get together with his new wife Maria Windass (Samia Longchambon), spontaneously organised by Shona Platt (Julia Goulding). Is Sarah going to tell Maria her hubby declared his love for another woman (namely, her) on the morning of their wedding after confessing to murder? All depends on whether Adam agrees to take her back, perhaps…

Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) hijacks Carla and Sarah’s presentation of some new designs to a potential Underworld client, by secretly tailoring them to reflect her own unique fashion sense. In other words, she makes them all look like clothes the Addams Family would wear for a special occasion. Apologising to the factory bosses for taking liberties, Nina is in for a pleasant surprise – sounds like the acerbic goth vampire look is back in vogue.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.