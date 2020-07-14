What will happen to Geoff and Yasmeen on Coronation Street?

Viewers of Coronation Street have been gripped by the long-running abuse story that has seen Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) life made hell by her evil, manipulative husband, Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew).

Advertisement

With the story nearing its endpoint, we take a look at how we think things are most likely to wrap up – and we do not expect good things for Geoff.

What happened previously between Geoff and Yasmeen?

Not good. After enduring torment at Geoff’s hands for what must have felt like an eternity, Yasmeen snapped and lashed out with a wine bottle leaving fans thinking Geoff was dead. He wasn’t, but Yasmeen did end up in prison while he was whisked off to the hospital. Geoff pulled through, but it has become clear that his nice-guy demeanour is not fooling as many people as it used to. His daughter in law, Sally (Sally Dynevor) is the latest person to lean towards siding with Yasmeen and in the latest twist Geoff sought to get Yasmeen back on side with a promise to change- but he soon realised he may not have the level of control he once did.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What happens next for Geoff and Yasmeen?

While we don’t know the full ins and outs of what is on the cards in the immediate future, we do have some hints and it seems things are set to get worse before they get better. Yasmeen is set to be rushed to hospital following a suspected heart attack and whilst it looks like she will survive, it is another cruel blow for the grandmother that has already been through so much. There is also a new face on the way who looks set to play a huge part in what is to come. Paula Wilcox has joined the Coronation Street cast in a guest role with her character, Elaine, an ex of Geoff’s who has her own stories to tell about her experiences with him.

What will happen to Yasmeen?

We are cautiously optimistic that happier times are on the horizon for Yasmeen and that she should soon be rid of her vile husband for good. Shelley King has recently spoken to Inside Soap and made it clear that she has no plans on exiting the 60-year old show any time soon. Given that she seems optimistic about sticking around, we find it unlikely that the character will be spending much longer behind bars and expect her to be back on the cobbles where she belongs soon. But how she will get past all Geoff has done to her, even if he has gone by that point, remains to be seen but we imagine she will need granddaughter Alya (Sair Khan) more than ever.

What will happen to Geoff?

The end of the road is coming for the villain and according to show boss Iain McLeod, any sort of redemption for Geoff is not on the horizon. Speaking back in May about how the story will end, McLeod said: “I don’t want to give any real abusers out there in the world the opportunity to go ‘look at Geoff, he’s managed to turn his life around’ so no, I don’t think we’ll be seeing any redemption for Geoff.” He also added: “Typically, abusers of this type do not get better and I think it would be, possibly, a dangerous message to send that these people change.” He said that while there may be a percentage of people that do, most perpetrators do not end up seeing the error of their ways.

With that in mind, it seems the only options are for Geoff to run away, be sent to prison himself, or he’ll end up being the latest Corrie villain to meet his demise. We don’t think he will simply flee as that will be largely unsatisfying for viewers who are waiting for him to get his comeuppance. As for a death? It’s certainly possible but given the sensitive nature of the story, having it culminate in a dramatic death may not be an approach the writers would feel comfortable taking. So our money is on the courts punishing Geoff and a victorious Yasmeen watching as he is sentenced.

Whatever the outcome, with the end rumoured to take place before the end of the year, we shouldn’t have long to wait before we find out.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.