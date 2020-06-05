Tim starts to doubt Geoff in Coronation Street – Ian Bartholomew on the next twist for the Metcalfes

Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) faces his greatest threat yet to being exposed when son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) starts to doubt his dad’s innocence, while Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) pleads not guilty to the attempted murder of her abusive husband in Coronation Street.

More sinister details about the Metcalfes’ marriage are emerging, but while controlling Geoff has defended his use of prostitutes and continued to play the victim to his family, next week Yasmeen bravely opens up about the full extent of the coercive psychological abuse her subjected her to for months that built up to her frenzied attack.

After visiting Yas in prison, Sally Metcalfe tells husband Tim she no longer buys Geoff’s side of the story and wants him to move out, leading Tim himself to finally question his father – which Bartholomew claims could prove the baddie’s ultimate downfall.

“The one person he needs to keep onside is Tim,” the actor told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. “If he turns against him then it’s bad news for Geoff. That would be too big for him to handle.

“If he can keep convincing Tim everything is alright he can spread the word for Geoff throughout the community, and counter Alya’s claims about him as sour grapes and anxiety for her grandmother.”

Geoff’s deepest fear now appears to be manifesting, and Bartholomew reveals when Corrie resumes filming the storyline may have changed direction slightly to focus more on the fractured relationship between father and son and their undiscussed backstory. Is Geoff already guilty of abuse?

“Geoff has basically lied to Tim for years about the relationship with his mother, Geoff’s first wife. With particular parts of the storyline that were planned maybe going on hold, I believe we’ll explore things with Geoff and Tim a little deeper. I always wanted to do that and now circumstances have forced it upon us, so I am actually quite happy.

“It would be good to find out more about their past, it could be key to how the story develops.”

