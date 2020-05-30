6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Geoff makes his next move and Roy offers his help to Shona

More drama from Weatherfield as this weeks visit to Coronation Street sees Geoff use evidence against him to his advantage, while Roy offers a helping hand to Shona.

Here’s your spoilers for Coronation Street between Monday 1st and Friday 5th June.

Geoff’s escort secret is revealed

Geoff Metcalf is out of the hospital and out to continue his act as the innocent victim after Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelly King) wine bottle attack on him. This week sees him at his conniving worst when the truth about his use of escorts comes to light. When Alya (Sair Khan) finds out, she immediately tells Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) and they are shocked. Geoff though attempts to weasel his way out of it and blames Yasmeen, telling them she never allowed intimacy between them and that he felt forced to find affection elsewhere. He is persuaded to tell the police to strengthen the case against Yasmeen and, with the troubled gran already planning to plead guilty, is she now set to spend many years behind bars while Geoff gets away with it?

Shona tries to adjust to Weatherfield

Shona Ramsay (Julia Goulding) has made her return to the cobbles, but she immediately worried her loved ones by vanishing. Thankfully, she is found by Roy Cropper (David Neilson) who spots her outside the café and invites her in. Despite not knowing who he is, Shona senses she can trust him and she stays with him until returning to the rehabilitation centre.

Noticing how at ease Shona feels around Roy, David (Jack P. Shepherd) suggests to him that she live with him while she adjusts. He agrees and the question is put to Shona who accepts. But when she is being shown around his home, she severely burns her hand on the oven after the buzzer goes off. Still, despite the setback, she stands firm in her wish to live with Roy. Will Roy be able to help her remember all she has lost?

Asha stands her ground

The torment that Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) has been going through has been relentless ever since the private topless video of her was shared online and this week, the troubled girl rises up and fights back. After more sniggering behind her back and some dramas involving her father wanting her and her brother to change schools, she has had enough. Spotting Corey with his friends, she heads over and lays into him, yelling at him about how miserable he has made her life. Those watching on, including Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), are thrilled to see her stand up for herself. Is this the turning point that Asha needed to put the past few weeks behind her?

Alarm bells ring for Gary

Gary Windass (Mikey North) has been hiding his involvement in Rick’s death for some time but this week, he starts to raise suspicions when Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) notices how involved he seems to be with Rick’s son, Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson). He voices his suspicions to Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) whose interest is sparked when he learns her connection to Rick. Imran later takes the opportunity to talk to her and asks her where her dad is, but Gary takes a keen interest when he spots the two of them. Gary asks Kelly about it later and she confirms his fears, promising to stay quiet. But with Gary now on edge, could Imran live to regret getting involved?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is doing all she can to hold it together for Oliver while they await the test results on his condition, but she refuses to accept help whenever it is offered. Is she taking on too much?

Dev has some financial worries this week as he looks to pull his children out of their current school to go to a private one. But, even though he desperately wants to do it, can he really afford the high fees involved?

