Coronation Street legend Nigel Havers on how lockdown will affect soap actors

Struggling with lockdown living? You’re not the only one. Turns out the stars of Coronation Street could be developing a case of cabin fever too.

Advertisement

At least that’s according to Nigel Havers, former regular of the ITV soap, who recently said the show’s cast and crew must be going “stir-crazy” in lockdown.

“Corrie is full on. I think they probably can’t believe they’re not acting,” Havers – who played Lewis Archer from 2009 to 2019 – recently told Women’s Weekly.

“They’re not used to not working and must be going stir-crazy, but they’ll get the hang of it!”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

No longer appearing on the soap, Havers himself says he’s taking a “lovely” lockdown break. “There’s nothing you can do about it so you might as well just lie back and enjoy it,” he said.

“I just obey what I’ve been told to do, which is keep your distance, don’t go out unless you have to, and keep cool, keep calm and carry on – and watch TV!”

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival earlier this month, Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, explained that the broadcaster was looking into how the soap could be filmed with new social distancing guidelines.

This may mean viewers could notice more two-character scenes, while older cast members, including Ken Barlow actor William Roache, could be omitted altogether for their own protection.

Coronation Street bosses previously suspended filming due to the coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

In statement at the time, ITV said: “The health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

“We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.