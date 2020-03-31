Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Death mystery for Geoff on Coronation Street as Yasmeen fights back

Death mystery for Geoff on Coronation Street as Yasmeen fights back

The abused wife is in even more danger next week

coronation street yasmeen geoff

Soap fans will be cheering as Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) finally finds the courage to stand up to her abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) in next week’s Coronation Street and leaves him – only for the cobbles bully to mysteriously disappear after threatening to take his own life.

Advertisement

The scales fall from Yasmeen’s eyes on Monday 6th April when she realises her horrid husband has been subtly controlling her every move for months, chipping away at her self-confidence and belittling her so she becomes totally reliant on him.

His coercive behaviour has driven a wedge between Yasmeen and her family and friends, particularly  granddaughter Alya Nazir and pal Cathy Matthews. Geoff has also taken control of his spouse’s finances, secretly siphoning off money from her bank account, installed secret spy cameras in their home, cheated on her with escorts and, in one of the most talked-about soap moments of 2020 so far, killed and served her pet chicken Charlotte for dinner.

By next week Yasmeen has had enough of her hubby’s antics and marches over to Alya, admitting her relative was right all along to be suspicious of the menacing magician. However, worrying messages start flooding her phone from distraught Geoff suggesting he is contemplating taking his own life, so Mrs M rushes back home.

coronation street yasmeen metcalfe

Disconcerted to find a trashed living room, drops of blood but no sign of the man himself, Yasmeen panics. The police get involved, and on Wednesday 8th April the worried wife meets up with officers and learns some shocking things about Geoff’s criminal past.

It’s clear Yasmeen is in danger, but where exactly is Geoff? Has he actually done the unthinkable and taken his own life? Could Yasmeen be implicated in his death if he has? What else does she discuss with the cops? And is there more to this unsettling situation than meets the eye?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

coronation street yasmeen geoff
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 24th March 2020 Coronation Street - Ep 10043 Wednesday 1st April 2020 Remembering that Geoff Metcalfe [IAN BARTHOLOMEW] said he booked the only five star hotel in the area, Alya Nazir [SAIR KHAN] does some digging before confronting Geoff about his fictitious hotel booking and fake heartscare. When Alya reveals that she’s been to the police, Geoff loses his temper and threatens her. Arriving home from the shops (Geoff has had Yasmeen on a timer), Yasmeen’s Metcalfe [SHELLEY KING] horrified and orders Geoff off Alya. Geoff assures Yasmeen he’d never lie to her. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Danielle Baguley This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Geoff threatens Alya, plus David’s in big danger

coronation street Geoff metcalfe

Sleazy Geoff hires escort behind Yasmeen’s back in Coronation Street

28_02_coro_geoff_yasmeen_2nd_ep_01

Coronation Street’s Geoff and Yasmeen discuss hand washing advice amid coronavirus pandemic

EastEnders spoilers: Jane could have killed Lucy, reveals Laurie Brett