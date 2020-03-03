Coronation Street’s Yasmeen gets closer to escaping Geoff as Alya makes a surprising discovery

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) is set for a showdown with Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) on Coronation Street, after she comes to realise that he had been behind the negative reviews for Speed Daal – a continuation of his coercive control campaign against her grandmother Yasmeen.

Alya – who has long held suspicions about Geoff – previously knew something was wrong when she heard him spread false rumours about her grandmother being an alcoholic, and she became increasingly concerned when Gail reported that she had heard Yasmeen crying in the garden last week.

And in a future episode, Yasmeen has her suspicions confirmed when Geoff starts lambasting Yasmeen for negative reviews in Speed Daal.

As a result, he stops her from attending work, and it isn’t until Alya goes on a grammar hunt that she realises Geoff has been making the reviews up.

She spots the same spelling mistakes Geoff made in the menu at work and quickly realised he was behind it all.

Heading to see Yasmeen, Alya is disheartened to see her grandmother siding with Geoff, who then insists that Alya sell the couple her share of the business – a suggestion that she has no intention of taking up.

Alya finds numerous withdrawals from the Speed Daal accounts and speaks to Ryan and Eileen about the issue – with Eileen telling her that Geoff had previously locked his wife in a magic box.

She is then forced with a dilemma – what should she do next, given that Yasmeen seems unwilling to admit that she is being manipulated?

Is this finally the end of Yasmeen’s torment? Perhaps not, as Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod told us there’s still more harrowing events to come in this devastating storyline…

