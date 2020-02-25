Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt leaves after Daniel proposes with a “devastating” twist

Coronation Street is gearing up to say a fond farewell to beloved Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) in the coming weeks.

Spoilers have finally emerged with details of her exit, which we knew was coming for months.

It’s all around Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and his confused love for her.

The pair have been will-they-won’t-they for weeks, but now they’re together, Daniel thinks about taking the next step while at Sarah and Adam’s wedding.

The week doesn’t get off to a good start as Daniel packs up Sinead’s things into a bin bag to leave on Beth and Kirk’s doorstep but how will she react considering she hates the idea of Bethany with her late daughter’s husband?

Of course, it goes from bad to worse for Daniel when his best man speech for Adam leaves him in tears as Bethany realises her lover is still grieving for Sinead.

Although Bethany has her doubts, she is completely taken aback when Daniel proposes to her, but it doesn’t go to plan – the disastrous event leaves Bethany completely set on leaving Weatherfield, but will she go alone?

Speaking about her exit, actress Fallon said: “When the day comes, she is one hundred per cent ready to leave. Everything that has happened recently and everything that has happened in Bethany’s past just cements in her mind that there is no reason for her to stay. She needs to go and do this job in London, grab the opportunity and see what happens. Even though she is sad because she will miss everyone, she is ready for a new start.”

But what happens during the proposal? And how does it leave her feeling?

“Bethany is confused because Daniel is really drunk; he is slurring his words and he can’t properly stand up,” Fallon explained. “He gets down on one knee like it’s going to be some sort of Romeo and Juliet moment with Bethany up high on a balcony but really she is just hanging out of the window!

“When Daniel calls Bethany by Sinead’s name, she is really devastated. She realises the ring that he is proposing with is actually Sinead’s ring.”

Clearly Daniel is struggling to come to terms with how he’s feeling about Sinead, but can he get the help he needs?

