Coronation Street’s Gary Windass betrayed as Maria kisses another man

Coronation Street’s Gary Windass (Mikey North) finds himself betrayed in the coming weeks as Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) does the unthinkable.

She’s gone through some turmoil lately after having a miscarriage, losing her baby with the Cobbles villain.

But relationship woes only open the door for Maria’s ex, Ali Neeson (James Burrows) who is on hand for some emotional support.

It all starts when Maria thinks Gary is up to no good again after he promised her time after time he would mend his ways.

She ends up talking to Ali in the barber shop and one thing leads to another and they share a kiss.

However, Maria later finds out Gary’s suspicious behaviour was actually nothing at all.

She feels terrible, especially when Ryan Connor and Ike Rodgers back up Gary’s whereabouts.

There’s obviously something there between Maria and Ali, considering she’s been struggling to get him out of her life for months.

And Ali has been especially keen to get back in her good books following the revelation of his drugs problem.

Is this the breakthrough he needs to win back his original flame?

And what will Gary do if he finds out his nemesis got one up on him?

It looks like the beginning of the end for Gary’s reign of terror on Coronation Street as he is about to be exposed.

The criminal hid a body in the woods when he was working on his loan shark business.

This deadly move was the beginning of Gary’s rise to notoriety, eventually culminating in the Christmas Day siege from someone he had wronged before.

Actor Mikey spoke on Lorraine, explaining the new year does not mean a new Gary.

He teased: “He’s going to turn back to the dark side when something very unexpected happens – and I can’t say anymore!”

Is Maria’s betrayal the beginning of the end for Gary?

