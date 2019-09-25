Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Amy discovers Asha’s skin-lightening secret in Coronation Street

Amy discovers Asha’s skin-lightening secret in Coronation Street

The troubled teen is putting herself in danger

coronation street asha alahan

Coronation Street’s Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) has secretly been using skin lightening products as she battles with body image issues and low self-esteem, and will be forced to confess to best friend Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) when she starts to suffer worrying side-effects.

Advertisement

During an impromptu dance rehearsal for the school play in the Alahans’ living room on Wednesday 25th September, Amy was taken aback to notice blood seeping through the arms of Asha’s long-sleeve top.

Embarrassed Asha, whose recent mood swings have been worrying dad Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), has managed to hide her addiction to the dodgy cosmetic cream for weeks. On Friday 27th September concerned Amy accuses the school girl of self-harming after seeing the blood, which leads to the shocking truth finally being exposed when Asha reveals all. Will Amy tell Dev, or at least try and help her friend?

coronation street asha alahan amy barlow

Why has Asha started using skin lightening products?

Speaking recently about the teenager’s controversial storyline recently, Gorey explained the roots of the plot: “Asha has very low self esteem. She has been struggling to get attention from boys and thinks maybe if she changes herself she’ll get more of that.

“While Asha was visiting family in India over the summer, she became fixated with lightening her skin. It’s very normalised over there so when she came home she thought she might as well carry on and do it here too.

“In India she’s seen all the Bollywood stars she looks up to sponsoring these skin-lightening creams. Asha wants to be successful and pretty like them, so she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with it.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

coronation street asha alahan
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

coronation street dev alahan asha alahan

What’s wrong with Asha in Coronation Street? Theories mount Dev’s daughter is pregnant

jh

Coronation Street’s Amy Barlow is pregnant! 7 other soap teen mums you’d forgotten about

coronation street debbie webster kevin webster

Kevin Webster’s sister Debbie returns to Coronation Street with news of a death

coronation street gary windass

Will Gary Windass kill again? 7 potential Coronation Street victims