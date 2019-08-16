EastEnders introduces Iqra’s girlfriend Ash as Gurlaine Kaur Garcha joins the cast

Revelations on EastEnders this week saw Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) reveal to her sister Habiba that she’s a lesbian and has a partner, the identity of whom has thus far remained a mystery.

But now, the BBC1 soap has given us a first look at the woman in Iqra’s life – Walford newcomer Ash, played by actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 29th August will see an antsy Iqra decide to reveal the truth to her grandparents, who are currently under the misapprehension that she’s dating a man. As she prepares to drop the bombshell, Ash arrives for moral support and despite being wracked with nerves, Iqra proudly announces that Ash is her girlfriend. But how will Mariam and Arshad react?

Gurlaine’s previous screen credits include Holby City, in which she had a guest role playing Hayah Amir in 2012, the same year she played CJ Jaspal in Doctors.

The news about Iqra’s sexuality won the hearts of soap devotees, with many tweeting their respect for the character:

Iqra Ahmed appreciation post my gay angel ????️‍???????? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/G6780tyCI2 — Laura (@iqraxahmedx) August 12, 2019

Omg Iqra gets a doof doof! Loved her just confidently coming out to Habiba. That was a great episode, making the most of some lesser-featured characters. You can tell the show's improving when the Monday episodes are now just as captivating as the rest of the week. #EastEnders — BD (@hufflepufflock) August 12, 2019

The only thing now remaining is what hashtag relationship name will be given to the loved-up pair. Iqrash? Ashra? It’s surely only a matter of time before one of those two options are seized upon online…

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.