FLASHBACK episode of Emmerdale reveals what really happened to Maya

So is Maya Stepney (played by Louisa Clein) dead or alive in Emmerdale? All will be revealed in a special flashback episode of the ITV soap on Tuesday 7 May.

High school teacher Maya was last seen about to get a lift home after a big night out in Hotten with villagers Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), Tracy Metalfe (Amy Walsh) and Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) in the episode shown on Thursday 25 April.

However, Maya was unaware the ladies had all just accidentally discovered the truth about Maya’s secret affair with Leyla’s teenager son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and had justice on their minds…

There’s been no sign of Maya in the village since, much to the alarm of her boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) who suspects she’s possibly still in a sulk over the drunken kiss between David and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Tracy.

But, Leyla, Tracy and Priya all know differently, having been the last ones to see Maya alive… out in the woods!

So what exactly happened when the ladies drove off with Maya from the nightclub? Did they have murder on their minds?

On Monday 6 May, Leyla makes a startling confession to her son Jacob…

Then, in the MUST-SEE flashback episode on Tuesday 7 May, things take a terrifying turn for Maya when she’s confronted by the trio. Put under pressure, Maya manages to escape from Leyla, Tracy and Priya and flees into the night! But what happened next?

