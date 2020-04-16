Simon Pegg, Harry Enfield and Jennifer Saunders among stars of new Audible Original lockdown podcast

From French and Saunders to Frost and Pegg, Britain’s best-loved comedic duos will be virtually reuniting during the country’s lockdown for a new Audible Original podcast series, Locked Together.

Advertisement

Among the stars taking part, discussing how they’re coping with the new normal, are Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield; Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders; Simon Pegg and Nick Frost; and Tez Ilyas and Sindhu Vee.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The podcast series’ official synopsis reads, “Two top performers, who like the rest of the nation are social distancing, connect with one another to have a conversation about how they’re getting on, sharing moments of lightness and levity from the last few weeks spent shut indoors.”

The episodes will all be made available later today, so you can binge-listen the lot or else ration out your daily dose of funny.

The podcast series will also be completely free to listen to, with no card details needed, and Audible is donating the fee for each guest to one of a variety of charities supporting the audio industry – both behind and in-front of the mic.

Other comedians taking part include: Jimmy Carr (8 Out Of 10 Cats, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year) and Katherine Ryan (QI, Live At The Apollo, Never Mind The Buzzcocks); Sarah Millican (Live at the Apollo) and Jason Manford (8 Out Of 10 Cats); and People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM – MC Grindah, DJ Beats, DJ Steves and Chabuddy G.

Tez Ilyas said in a statement, “When Audible asked me if I wanted to catch up with my good mate Sindhu and they’ll record our natter for a brand-new podcast… I said, I’m gonna stop you right there Audible… you had me at ‘catch up with my good mate’. God, it’s so good to hear the voice of a good friend isn’t it?

“Just because we’re physically distant doesn’t mean we can’t reach out to each other. I hope you enjoyed our little catch up as much as we did and this new podcast brings you a light-hearted break from your day, as well as reminding you to reach out to your loved ones too.”

Advertisement

All episodes will be released simultaneously on 16th April 2020. Locked Together is available free to anyone with an Amazon or Audible account. Visit www.audible.co.uk/lockedtogetherpodcast to register and listen for free.