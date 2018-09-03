Accessibility Links

Who will replace Chris Evans on the Radio 2 breakfast show?

Zoe Ball and Sara Cox are the favourites to take over from the Virgin Radio-bound presenter

It has been announced that Chris Evans will leave BBC Radio 2 for Virgin Radio at the end of the year, leaving the door open for a new presenter to take over the Breakfast Show, which currently boasts the largest weekly audience on UK radio (9.04m).

We may not find out for a while yet who will be replacing Evans, but that won’t stop us from speculating.

There is no shortage of talent already in the BBC roster who could move to take over the show, not least, Sara Cox, who, if Twitter is anything to go by, seems to be the favourite at the minute. The former Radio 1 breakfast show presenter regularly fills in for Evans when he is unavailable so would surely make an easy transition. Plus, considering the backlash that followed the gender pay gap revelation last year, it’s likely that the BBC execs will want to hand this high-profile broadcasting opportunity to a woman.

But, perhaps they’ll turn to another loyal servant in Zoe Ball, whose Strictly Come Dancing obligations likely wouldn’t prevent her from running the morning shift on Radio 2.

And then, of course, there’s the Radio 2 drivetime duo of Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo, each of whom has a pedigree in morning radio, and could put forward a fine case for the slot.

Who do you think should replace Chris Evans on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast? Vote in our poll below.

