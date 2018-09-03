Who will replace Chris Evans on the Radio 2 breakfast show?

Zoe Ball and Sara Cox are the favourites to take over from the Virgin Radio-bound presenter

It has been announced that Chris Evans will leave BBC Radio 2 for Virgin Radio at the end of the year, leaving the door open for a new presenter to take over the Breakfast Show, which currently boasts the largest weekly audience on UK radio (9.04m).

We may not find out for a while yet who will be replacing Evans, but that won’t stop us from speculating.

If they don't replace Chris Evans with a woman on Radio 2 breakfast, I will break stuff — Fiona Sturges (@FionaSturges) September 3, 2018

There is no shortage of talent already in the BBC roster who could move to take over the show, not least, Sara Cox, who, if Twitter is anything to go by, seems to be the favourite at the minute. The former Radio 1 breakfast show presenter regularly fills in for Evans when he is unavailable so would surely make an easy transition. Plus, considering the backlash that followed the gender pay gap revelation last year, it’s likely that the BBC execs will want to hand this high-profile broadcasting opportunity to a woman.

Chris Evans is leaving Europe’s biggest breakfast show after 8 years in December – my money is on Sara Cox to replace him. — Shane Pearce 📻 (@ShanePearce) September 3, 2018

Chris Evans has announced his departure from his Radio 2 breakfast show, but who would you like to see replace him? @DanWooton's bet is on Sara Cox. #Lorraine pic.twitter.com/Sw8vRrTtSF — Lorraine (@lorraine) September 3, 2018

So who will replace Chris Evans on @BBCRadio2 breakfast after he quits on December 21 – 75 shows time?

Dead cert to be a woman and the hot favourite is his current stand in Sara Cox … — Nigel Pauley (@nigelpauley) September 3, 2018

But, perhaps they’ll turn to another loyal servant in Zoe Ball, whose Strictly Come Dancing obligations likely wouldn’t prevent her from running the morning shift on Radio 2.

Everybody thinks #ChrisEvans replacement will be a female, given lack of women in Radio 2’s schedule. Sara Cox, Zoe Ball, Jo Whiley? — Paul Revoir (@RevPaul) September 3, 2018

Gutted Chris Evans is leaving the breakfast show. It has to be @saracox there is not other option. All of the other stand ins don’t compare. Zoe Ball Close second. Are you listening @BBCRadio2 — Laura Murphy (@Laura564) September 3, 2018

My money would be on Zoe Ball.

BBC News – Chris Evans to leave Radio 2 breakfast show https://t.co/NnWzax9BVp — Dean Laccohee (@deanlaccohee) September 3, 2018

And then, of course, there’s the Radio 2 drivetime duo of Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo, each of whom has a pedigree in morning radio, and could put forward a fine case for the slot.

I think I’d like to see Simon Mayo do the R2 Breakfast show.

I think he’s got what it takes 👊🏻 #chrisevans #radio2 — Bob (@Bob_TheBaldie) September 3, 2018

Chris Evans out, Simon Mayo in please @BBCRadio2 — InTheCity (@inthecity_cufc) September 3, 2018

So Chris Evans is leaving the Breakfast Show. Please BBC bods, give the job to Jo Whiley so Simon Mayo can make Drivetime great again! — Sue Roberts (@Dyffryn44) September 3, 2018

Sara Cox or Jo Whiley to get Chris Evans's job please — emmacox (@emmacox) September 3, 2018

