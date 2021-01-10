Sam Heughan teases Outlander season 6 will show “another side to” Jamie
The actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the historical drama, has revealed he learns something new about the character each season.
Outlander star Sam Heughan has teased what’s in store for Jamie in season six, revealing that viewers will see “another side to him” we haven’t seen before.
Speaking to Parade magazine, the actor said that he was looking forward to playing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the upcoming series.
“It will be nice to go back and be him again,” Heughan said. “He is so strong. You feel very proud and like it is an honour to be playing him.”
“There is also something that surprises you as well. Every season, every episode, there is always something that you don’t expect. And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s what Jamie’s doing. That’s who he is.’
“Actually, this season from what I’ve seen of the scripts, I’m excited because I think there is another side to him you haven’t seen before.”
Production on Outlander‘s sixth season began in March, but was halted shortly after due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to Parade, Heughan said that COVID protocols won’t affect “intimate” scenes in the upcoming series as the cast and crew will be in their own bubble.
“It doesn’t matter if it is an intimate scene or a regular scene, we are going to be in contact with each other, so I think we will be in our own bubble,” he said. “It won’t just be the actors, it will be our core team, hair and makeup. You literally can not do the job without having everyone around you.”
“I know we have a strict set of rules and it will take some getting used to but we will be safe. We are being tested, we have face coverings, so we are going to be in a really safe place.”