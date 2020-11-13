James May would like to go abroad in a potential second series of Oh Cook!

The first series of James May’s new cookery programme Oh Cook! hasn’t even been released yet – but The Grand Tour presenter is already angling for a second series.

And May hopes that if a further run does come about he’ll be able to film some episodes overseas, provided that coronavirus restrictions have lifted.

“I would like to do another series, we’ve sort of sketched one out in terms of which themes we would have because there’s a sort of loose theme per episode,” he explained to RadioTimes.com.

“And if people do like it and more is wanted I would hope that in the future when restrictions are lifted, I wouldn’t mind doing a couple of Oh Cook! specials where I went somewhere to learn properly.”

As examples, he suggested the possibility of travelling to Thailand to learn more about Thai cooking, or a journey to the States to discover the secrets to a proper American breakfast.

“It would be great to go to the states and learn how do you actually make that massive f**k off breakfast,” he said. “With the great big huge orange juice and the corned beef hash and all those different ways of doing eggs and toast and so on.”

He concluded, “I could see Oh Cook! specials, but that’s quite a long way off – we have to see if by some miracle people like this one.”

The first series sees May try his hand at all sorts of different cuisines from around the world, and he said that he particularly enjoyed cooking dishes that required him to act quickly.

“I think the most exciting ones to do are things like the stir-fries things that happen quite quickly where timing is of the essence,” he said. “And you get to throw in a lot of the interesting aromatics, like a bit of garlic and then you use some spices or lemongrass or top up with chilli, anything that involves magical ingredients I think is the most fun to do.”

His favourite thing to eat, from the vast amount of recipes from the series, was something rather more simple.

“The one that was the most amazing to eat I think was either the Victoria sponge or the steak,” he said. “My Victoria sponge genuinely tasted like the one you used to get from M&S in the old days in the box – it was nice!”

James May: Oh Cook arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th November. While you’re waiting, pre-order Oh Cook: 60 recipes that any idiot can make on Amazon, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.