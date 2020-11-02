Accessibility Links

New on Disney Plus November 2020 – every new film and show released this month

Everything coming to the streaming service this month - including Noelle, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse and the 31st season of The Simpsons.

The Simpsons season 31

When it first launched in the UK back in March, Disney+ proved to be a godsend, and with another lockdown on the horizon in England subscribers have a lot of new content to look forward to.

There’s no doubt that for many subscribers the second season of The Mandalorian is the pick of the new content on the platform – and new episodes will continue to be released throughout November.

And that’s not all: the month will also see new original Christmas film Noelle, season 31 of The Simpsons, and a new series of animated shorts titled The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

So what are you waiting for? Subscribe for £59.99 annually or £5.99 a month now! Once you’ve done that, we’ve got a handy list of shows and films available on Disney Plus to help you on your way.

