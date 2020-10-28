Who is Boba Fett? Full character history as he’s rumoured to appear in The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian might well be a thrilling television series in its own right, but arguably it hasn’t yet escaped the looming shadow of the character that inspired it.

From the moment that the show was announced, fans have speculated that it could feature the long-awaited return of bounty hunter Boba Fett, last seen embarrassingly falling into the Sarlacc Pit in Return of the Jedi.

That theory gained fresh momentum earlier this year when Temuera Morrison was revealed to be joining the cast of the second season, an actor who previously played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels.

Given the secrecy surrounding the upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, we can’t be entirely sure that Boba Fett will feature – but we’ll take any excuse to brush up on our Star Wars lore.

Here’s everything you need to know about Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season two: Who is Boba Fett?

Boba Fett first appeared in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, as one of the bounty hunters hired by Darth Vader to track down charming fugitive Han Solo.

He ultimately succeeds, tracing the gang to Cloud City where the Empire closes in around them, with Solo being encased in Carbonite and delivered by Fett to the repulsive crime lord: Jabba The Hutt.

That takes us into the opening act of Return of the Jedi, where Fett can be seen spending time among Hutt’s criminal associates and watching his sadistic idea of entertainment.

Following Luke’s unsuccessful attempt to rescue Han, the two of them are sentenced to death by Hutt, who takes them on his barge to the terrifying Sarlacc Pit.

Fortunately, after some assistance from R2-D2, our heroes are able to escape being dinner for the desert monster, which digests its victims slowly over an agonising period of a thousand years.

Fett is not so lucky, losing control of his jetpack in the chaos of Skywalker’s escape, which sends him directly into the Sarlacc’s mighty maw.

Despite having a rather undignified death, Boba Fett became a firm favourite character among Star Wars fans, owing largely to his cool armour and the mystery provided by his helmet.

Fans wanted to know more about who this enigmatic figure was and George Lucas gave them answers in the second instalment of his divisive prequel trilogy: Attack of the Clones.

The movie revealed that Boba was actually a clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett, who raised him as a son before he was slain by Mace Windu at the Battle of Geonosis.

Boba inherited his father’s Mandalorian armour, but it should be made clear that neither of the men are followers of the associated religion.

As depicted in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, true believers in “the way” swear never to remove their helmet in front of a living soul.

These rules do not apply to the Fetts, who are regarded as common mercenaries by the people of Mandalore and are believed to have stolen their armour from a fallen warrior.

In the original Star Wars Extended Universe, Boba escaped the Sarlacc Pit after Return of the Jedi and stories were written chronicling his later adventures across the galaxy.

However, these were rendered no longer canon by Disney after its acquisition of Lucasfilm, meaning that the fate of the character in the current continuity remains unknown.

But that could be about to change, as Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison has been cast in The Mandalorian season two, with some outlets reporting that he will be portraying his original character’s cloned son.

Fans don’t have much longer to wait to discover the truth behind these rumours, as the Star Wars spin-off is set to return imminently on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian season two premieres on Friday 30th October.