Turns out that being a second-born royal may have its perks too, as Disney Plus releases a brand new original superhero film dedicated to blue blooded yet overlooked royals.

Advertisement

Starring Disney Channel star Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the lead, the film follows a group of teenage royals who may not be inheriting the throne anytime soon – but who have instead inherited something rather more magical.

Here’s everything you need to know about Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

When is Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals on Disney+?

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be released on Disney Plus on 25th September 2020.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals plot and cast

Peyton Elizabeth Lee of Andi Mack fame plays the lead role, the rebellious princess-turned-superhero Sam, who discovers that while her sister may become queen, she – like all other second-born royals – has been gifted a set of extraordinary abilities.

The trailer reveals that second-born royals traditionally inherit a set of genetic ‘superhero’ capabilities unique to them, and which help them protect the thrones that their elder siblings eventually ascend to.

Sam’s fellow ‘Second-Borns’ will be played by Isabella Blake-Thomas (Mr Stink), Faly Rakotohavana (The Mick), Niles Fitch (This Is Us) and Olivia Deeble (Home and Away).

Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin and Élodie Yung (Daredevil) also star in the film, playing mentors to Sam and her royal peers.

Secret Society Of Second-Born Royals trailer

You can watch the trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals here.

You can sign up to a free 7 day trial of Disney Plus here. A full membership costs £5.99 per month or an upfront payment of £59.99 for the full year.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out the best Disney Plus series and best Disney Plus movies or visit our TV Guide.