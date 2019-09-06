Where to watch and stream Marvel’s Daredevil – is the superhero series on Netflix?

Daredevil is a critically acclaimed, award-winning collaboration between Marvel and Netflix that was named the second best Netflix original programming series in 2015.

Due to its success, the series’ eponymous hero, Daredevil, features in many spin-offs including the mobile game Marvel: Contest of Champions.

Where to watch Daredevil?

You can watch Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, iTunes or Amazon Prime Video. You can also buy the DVD box set.

What is Daredevil about?

Daredevil tells the story of a blind lawyer-turned-superhero living in New York who uncovers a conspiracy led my criminals in the city. The character was based on that from the original Marvel comics. Although he is blind, Daredevil has special and unique powers that more than make up for it, including incredible hearing that allows him to detect lies instantly, read with his fingers and has his own radar.

Through his adventures, Daredevil meets other characters from the Marvel cinematic universe including Punisher/Frank Castle, and together they fight against crime in the city to protect the people of New York.

How many seasons of Daredevil are there?

There are three seasons of Daredevil.

How many episodes in a season?

Marvel’s Daredevil has 39 episodes overall, with 13 episodes in each season.

Who’s in the cast of Daredevil?

Daredevil/Matt Murdock is played by Charlie Cox of The Theory of Everything, and Deborah Ann Woll plays Karen Page. Woll had previously played Jessica in True Blood, and starred in The Automatic Hate.

Franklin ‘Foggy’ Nelson is played by Elden Henson who played Pollux in The Hunger Games, and Toby Leonard Moore of Billions plays James Wesley.

The cast also features Vondie Curtis-Hall, Ayelet Zurer, Rosario Dawson and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Why was Daredevil cancelled?

It was widely expected that, given the success of season three, Daredevil would be renewed for a fourth season by Netflix. However, in November 2018 the show was cancelled, as part of the complete breakdown of the Netflix/Marvel partnership that produced numerous series including Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, as well as Daredevil.

Disney’s plans to attract customers to its new streaming service Disney+ may have formed part of the problem, as this puts Marvel in direct competition with Netflix. However, it is possible that Daredevil could return for a fourth series on Disney+ some day.

Where was Daredevil filmed?

The series was filmed in New York City, mostly in Brooklyn and Long Island City

Where is Daredevil set?

The series is set in the New York of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and features continuity with the other films and series of the franchise.

In what order should I watch the Marvel series?

Netflix and Marvel have collaborated on several different series in recent years, and figuring out which to watch first can be a bit daunting.

Technically it’s meant to be: Daredevil season 1, Jessica Jones season 1, Daredevil season 2, Luke Cage season 1, Iron Fist season 1, and finally The Defenders which brings together all four of the Marvel-Netflix shows and their eponymous superheroes. Then, you should watch The Punisher, Jessica Jones season 2, Luke Cage season 2, Iron Fist season 2, Daredevil season 3, and finally the Punisher season 2, which concludes the final instalment in the Marvel-Netflix partnership.

But, we can expect that the story is likely to continue with new seasons and possibly new shows available on Disney+ in the future.