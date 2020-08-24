Lucifer’s Tom Ellis “surprised” by early development in Deckerstar relationship

The first half of Lucifer‘s fifth season landed on Netflix last week and gave Deckerstar fans everything they could have wished for.

After five series, we finally saw Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and his partner-in-solving-crime Chloe Decker (Lauren German) get together romantically, resulting in Chloe receiving his supernatural ability to bring out the desires of others, while Lucifer realised that he’s only vulnerable around his new girlfriend because he subconsciously wants to be.

Although fans would say they had already waited long enough for the crime-busting pair to become romantically involved, Lucifer star Tom Ellis has revealed he was surprised it happened so early in the season.

Speaking to EW, Ellis said: “Obviously when we were shooting season five, for 95 per cent of the time, we believed that was gonna be the final season. So I think it was inevitable that we were going to get to that moment.”

He continued: “I guess I was quite surprised it [happened] in this half of the season, but then I obviously now know why we did that and [that] it gives us somewhere to go afterward. But you know what? If we got Chloe and Lucifer together in the first season of the show, then we wouldn’t have had six seasons.”

“Unfortunately for our fans, you can’t have your cake and then eat it,” he added. “You want these people to be together, but we need that tension in our show to make it work and it has done up to this point. And I do believe it does when we got there as well, but we’ve sort of earned that moment now.”

However, the 41-year-old actor said that he enjoyed the plot twist which followed the pair’s union – where Lucifer lost his ‘mojo’ and Chloe gained it.

“I loved the fact that after he and Chloe go there that he is racked by the same doubts that most people are in real life: Am I worthy of this person? Ultimately, it comes back to self-reflection and how does he feel about himself,” he said.

“Of course with being an angel and the fact he can self-realise, it doesn’t really help that situation. So things like mojo-swapping and sort of stuff is out of his control. I really love it because Chloe and Lucifer are their most vulnerable when they’re with each other, and I think this season we see them at their most vulnerable and it’s great,” he added.

While a release date for season five part two has not yet been announced, we know it will consist of eight episodes and that the season five finale is 60 per cent complete, as filming was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix now.