Lucifer showrunners reveal episode 2 is season 5’s “biggest gamble” as they skirt spoilers

The showrunners behind Netflix fantasy drama Lucifer have hinted at which season five episode was the biggest gamble, dropping some cryptic clues as to why.

Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson took part in a fan Q&A on SpoilerTV‘s YouTube channel, for a strategically spoiler-free discussion about the first half of season five, which hits Netflix tomorrow.

The long-running DC Comics series stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the former lord of hell and current nightclub owner in Los Angeles, who helps solve murders with the LAPD.

In season five, his twin brother, the archangel Michael (also played by Ellis), descends from the heavens above to wreak havoc on the life that Lucifer has built, as revealed in a recent trailer.

When a fan asked which chapter from the upcoming season was the biggest gamble, Henderson suggested it was the second episode, titled “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!”

“We’ll leave it at that, you’ll see why,” he teased.

The writing partners were able to go into a little more detail on another gamble, the so-called “noir” episode, which has been teased in a number of promotional images.

Taking on the aesthetic of a film noir crime story, the unique instalment looks to be a major change of pace from the usual style of a Lucifer episode.

Modrovich added: “The noir was pretty crazy. That’s the obvious one and something everybody knows about. That would not have happened in the whole show if we had not had 16 episodes.

“On the first day we found out we were going to have 16 episodes, that came almost fully fleshed out. It sort of fell out of everybody.”

Lucifer season five had originally been commissioned as a final 10-episode season, before being boosted to a bumper 16 episodes (and later getting an additional sixth season on top of that).

While some fans have expressed concerns about altering the original plan to end the series, the showrunners have assured them that the new ending is simply a bigger and better version.

Lucifer season five is available on Netflix on Friday 21st August.