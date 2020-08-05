Meet World’s Most Wanted fugitive Semion Mogilevich – Russian Mafia boss that went off the radar

Netflix’s documentary World’s Most Wanted will look at some of the world’s most dangerous criminals who have remained at large – some for over two decades.

One of the fugitives is Russian Mafia boss Semion Mogilevich, and unlike all the others on the Most Wanted list, the FBI know exactly where he is.

So, why haven’t they caught him yet? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Semion Mogilevich?

Semion Mogilevich is a Ukrainian-born Russian organised crime boss.

He is described by agencies across the globe as the “boss of bosses” of most Russian Mafia syndicates in the world, and the FBI has called him “the most dangerous mobster in the world”.

He was born in 1946 to a Jewish family in Kiev, and joined the Lyubertskaya crime clan in the early 1970s.

After his apprenticeship, he started his own syndicate, the Solntsdevo gang.

He has three children with his wife Katalin Papp.

What is Semion Mogilevich accused of?

Extortion, drug trafficking, contract murders, weapon trafficking, and prostitution on an international scale, are just a few of the crimes Mogilevich is said to have committed.

The FBI has been unsuccessful in charging him for arms trafficking and prostitution, and so are going after large-scale fraud charges.

He is suspected of participation in large-scale tax fraud, where untaxed heating oil is sold as highly taxed car fuel.

The scandal is estimated to have cost taxpayers around 100 billion CZK (around £3.5billion).

Where is Semion Mogilevich now?

Mogilevich was arrested in Moscow on January 24, 2008, for suspected tax evasion. However, his bail was granted, and he was released on July 24, 2009.

Unlike most entries on the list, the FBI knows exactly where Mogilevich is.

Mogilevich still lives freely in Moscow in spite of the warrants issued against him.

In 2009, he was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, with a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest still at stake.

He was later removed from the list due to the fact that he resides in a country with which the United States does not maintain an extradition treaty.

Interpol also lists Mogilevich on its inventory of Europe’s most wanted.

The World's Most Wanted is available to stream on Netflix from August 5th.