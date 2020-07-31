Virgin River season 2 Netflix release date news and what we know so far

Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, Netflix drama Virgin River tells the story of Mel Monroe, a woman who moves to a remote town in California in the hopes of escaping some recent trauma.

Advertisement

The romantic series has been a hit on the streaming service, getting that all-important season two confirmation just two weeks after it debuted, after quickly accumulating a dedicated fanbase.

It’s a good thing too, as the first season left things on a pretty major cliffhanger, so no doubt avid watchers will be keen to find out exactly what happens next.

Here’s everything we know so far about Virgin River season two.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is there going to be a Virgin River season 2 on Netflix?

Yes! Great news for fans of the show, as Netflix has announced that Virgin River has been renewed for a second 10-episode run that will continue to adapt the Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr.

Details have yet to be revealed but we’ll keep this page updated with everything you need to know.

When is Virgin River season 2 released on Netflix?

We don’t have a confirmed release date just yet, but we do know that Virgin River season 2 had been intended for release in 2020.

It isn’t yet clear whether the show will face delays due to coronavirus, as some outlets report filming had wrapped before the disease became a global health crisis.

We’ll update this page with more news as it comes in about when we can expect the next episodes…

Who’s in the cast for Virgin River season 2?

It’s likely that many of the season one cast will reprise their roles, including Alexandra Breckenridge who stars as Melinda “Mel” Monroe, a midwife looking for a fresh start in the picturesque California town.

You can also expect to see more from Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea and Tim Matheson as Vernon “Doc” Mullins.

In June 2020, Deadline reported that Ben Hollingsworth would be returning as Dan Brady for season two and has been upgraded to series regular, meaning the deceptive former marine will likely have an expanded role going forward.

Virgin River season one ending explained

The first season of Virgin River left the story on a very dramatic note, seeing Mel pack up her stuff with the intention of leaving the quaint town forever.

Her relationship with Jack has been strained as of late by the revelation that Charmaine is pregnant with his baby, something that makes Mel feel particularly insecure due to her own infertility.

In the series finale, she tells him that being together is going to be too hard for her and Jack’s declarations of love seemingly aren’t enough to change her mind…

Elsewhere, things are looking bad for Paige, as her abusive ex-husband turns up in Virgin River searching for her – and shortly after, she goes missing, with signs pointing to a potential kidnapping.

On a more positive note, at least Hope and Doc were able to find some happiness before the series ended, admitting they still have feelings for each other and deciding to give their marriage another try.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season 2?

At present there’s no trailer for the second run of the show.

Keep checking back as we’ll update this page when the trailer is released.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.