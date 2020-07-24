Lucy Hale reveals what she’ll miss about Katy Keene – and her idea for a series revival

Katy Keene star Lucy Hale has revealed what she’ll miss most about starring in the short-lived Riverdale spin-off.

The new series lands on BBC iPlayer this weekend, following the story of would-be fashion designer Katy Keene (Hale) as she tries to make a name for herself in New York City.

The show recently finished airing in the United States, where its original broadcaster The CW announced it had been cancelled after a single season.

At a Q&A event about Katy Keene’s iPlayer debut, Hale explained to RadioTimes.com and other press why the role meant so much to her.

“I’m obviously mostly known for Aria from Pretty Little Liars and that show was very dark,” she said. “So, I just think the whole project of Katy in general was different for me, because I’m used to auditioning for things in that world.”

Pretty Little Liars followed a group of high school girls, who find themselves threatened by a mysterious figure intending to punish them for their past misdeeds, which is a far cry from Katy Keene’s tale of friendship and optimism.

Hale continued: “So I remember when I read Katy, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is not only a show that I think we need, but this will be just something so different for me.’ Obviously, it was a joy to make, but also just being a part of the show brought so much more light and joy to my life and I think that’s what I’m going to miss the most about it.

“I was just so happy. I’m still happy, but the show just brought so much to my life and hopefully that resonates for the people that watch it.”

The cancellation sparked a fan campaign for the show to be saved by another broadcaster, but Hale herself has an idea for a Katy Keene revival – and it might not be where you’re expecting.

She added: “I think, in an alternate universe, Katy Keene is a full-blown musical – like just a musical. It’s going to be maybe a Broadway show one day. It’s just screaming to have musical numbers all the time, which was a blast for me because I love music.”

Another Riverdale spin-off, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, was also recently axed, but the main series is still going strong with a fifth season currently in the works.

Katy Keene is available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Saturday 25th July.