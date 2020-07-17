Stranger Things creators and Netflix sued for copyright infringement

The creators of Stranger Things are being sued alongside streaming service Netflix by a company that claims the idea for the show was stolen from its screenplay.

Advertisement

The hit series follows a group of kids growing up in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, where strange and terrifying monsters begin appearing from another dimension known as “the upside-down.”

Production company Irish Rover Entertainment filed a lawsuit in California federal court this week, alleging the series copies plot details, characters and more from an earlier screenplay by Jeffrey Kennedy.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The script in question is titled Totem and was inspired by one of Kennedy’s childhood friends in rural Indiana who suffered from epilepsy, creating “lightning showers” in his brain that would send him to an otherworldly plane.

The lawsuit highlights similarities Totem has with Stranger Things, such as the inclusion of a young girl named Kimimela, or ‘Kimi’, with supernatural powers, who helps her friends find a portal to another world and fight off the creatures within.

The lawsuit goes on to compare this storyline with that of Eleven, or El, in Stranger Things, while also noting the projects are linked by a man named Aaron Sims, who worked on both.

Irish Rover Entertainment is suing creators The Duffer Brothers and Netflix itself for copyright infringement, seeking unspecified damages.

A Netflix representative told The Wrap: “Mr Kennedy has been peddling these far-fetched conspiracy theories for years, even though Netflix has repeatedly explained to him that The Duffer Brothers had never heard of him or his unpublished script until he began threatening to sue them.

“After we refused to give in to his demands for a payoff, he filed this baseless lawsuit. There is no shortage of people who would like to claim credit for creating Stranger Things. But the truth is the show was independently conceived by The Duffer Brothers, and is the result of their creativity and hard work.”

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix, but production has been held up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.