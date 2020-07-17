When is romantic comedy Emily In Paris on Netflix?

Though it was originally set to air on America’s Paramount Network, Emily In Paris has now been scooped up by Netflix for an international audience.

Here’s what we know so far.

When is Emily In Paris on Netflix?

Romantic comedy Emily In Paris will arrive on Netflix in Autumn 2020. An exact date has yet to be announced – watch this space!

The season will consist of ten 30-minute episodes.

What is Emily In Paris about?

As Netflix’s synopsis puts it: “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

“Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

Lily Collins stars in Emily In Paris, a romantic comedy created & written by Darren Star (Younger, Sex & The City) about an ambitious marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris. The series features costumes designed by Patricia Field & premieres this Fall — FIRST LOOK pic.twitter.com/dKrcDYCRxc — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 13, 2020

The drama is written, created and executive-produced by Darren Star, best known for creating the TV shows Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City.

It was shot on location in Paris and throughout France.

Who is in the cast of Emily In Paris?

The starring role of Emily is played by Lily Collins, who also serves as a producer. Collins (daughter of the musician Phil Collins) is an actress, model and writer whose recent credits include Les Misérables (as Fantine), The Last Tycoon, Tolkien, Okja, and To the Bone.

She’ll co-star alongside Ashley Park, best known as a Tony Award-nominated Broadway star.

The cast also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

