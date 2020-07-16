When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney+? Cast, plot and news

High jinks and clumsy robbers are a staple part of anyone’s Christmas viewing, with the 1990s classic Home Alone remaining one of the go-to festive films decades after it first aired.

And that tradition looks set to continue – now that Disney owns the rights to the film, it was only ever a matter of time before we saw a reboot, which has since been announced.

British child actor Archie Yates, who played an adorable, um, Nazi Youth in JoJo Rabbit, will be following in Kevin McAllister’s footsteps, playing a brand new character who is, presumably, left home alone by yet another set of frankly careless parents.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Home Alone reboot.

When is the Home Alone reboot on Disney+?

A release date has not yet been announced but expect the film over the festive period if it follows franchise tradition.

The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s now uncertain whether the film will be released over Christmas this year or in 2021.

What will happen in the Home Alone reboot?

While no details have been released, the plot is pretty self-explanatory with this franchise. A child will be left – wait for it – home alone, after a mix up over the Christmas period. The child will then likely have to defend his home from robbers, with traps that are seriously violent and life-threatening if you really think about it.

Deadline reported in July 2020 that the reboot will follow a young boy who is warring with a couple (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper) over a lost figurine.

However, the main character will not be Kevin McCallister, the protagonist made famous by Macauley Culkin in the 1990s originals, but a new youngster also victim to some careless parenting.

Yates is British, so it’s not yet known whether he’ll be adopting an American accent, or if the central family in the film will be British.

Disney+ Home Alone cast

Archie Yates, who can be seen in Jojo Rabbit, will be playing Kevin McCallister’s spiritual successor.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney will also appear, though reportedly not as Yates’s parents – they will play a couple who is at war with Yates’ character.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is also set to star in the film, alongside Ally Maki (Toy Story 4) and Chris Parnell (Archer).

