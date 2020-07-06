Where is Warrior Nun filmed?

There are a number of reasons why you might wish to tune in to new Netflix drama Warrior Nun – perhaps you’are a fan of the comic book source material, for example, or maybe you are simply intrigued by the show’s eye-catching title.

But another factor which makes the series worth watching is the breathtaking scenery which provides the backdrop to the action, as Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) joins forces with a sect of nuns to fight all manner of evil demons.

We’ve rounded up the main filming locations used for the series which you can check out below.

Where was Warrior Nun filmed?

The entire series is shot on location in Andalusia in Spain, with several of the region’s cities and landmarks making appearances throughout – including Marbella, Ronda, Antequera, Málaga, and Sevilla.

St Michael’s Orphanage, where Ava was originally taken in, is represented on screen by La Térmica Cultural Center building which is located in Malaga, while the orphanage’s temple exteriors actually belong to Baroque Encarnación, a 18th century Catholic church in Marbella and its interiors San Juan de Dios church in Antequera.

Another landmark which appears prominently throughout the first season’s 10-episode run is the courtyard of The Royal Collegiate Church of Santa María La Mayor in Antequera, which moonlights as the headquarters of the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Netflix

Even those scenes which are set in Rome, save for a couple of exterior shots of the Vatican, are actually filmed in Andalusia – with the big cities Malaga and Sevilla appearing as the Italian capital, including Malaga Cathedral moonlighting as the Basilica where the new Pope is elected.

And some further location might seem rather familiar to TV fans – the Almodóvar del Río Castle in Cordova which was used for flashback scenes with medieval warrior Areala of Cordova, was previously used in Game of Thrones season seven (appearing as Highgarden) and the Royal Alcázar of Seville, which appears in episode nine and 10, was used to depict Dorne in Thrones.

Philipp Kester/ullstein bild via Getty Image

Some of the others landmarks which make appearances in the series are the Plaza de Iglesia in Marbella, the Villa del Mar at the hotel Marbella Club, the Plaza del Portichuelo and The Alcazaba in Antequera and the village of Ronda.

Warrior Nun is currently streaming on Netflix