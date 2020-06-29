Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. First look at Zac Efron’s Netflix travel documentary Down to Earth

First look at Zac Efron’s Netflix travel documentary Down to Earth

The series sees the popular actor travel to various locations around the world, eating food and learning about sustainability

Zefron

Zac Efron might be one of the most popular actors in the world, but in his latest series for Netflix, the star is taking on a totally different role – that of travel documentarian.

Advertisement

In a new series for the streaming platform titled Down to Earth the former High School Musical favourite will travel to various locations around the world, eating food and learning about sustainability alongside wellness expert Darin Olien.

During the series, they travel to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru and Sardinia and promises to put “new perspectives on some very old problems.”

And in a new trailer, we see Efron discuss his mission, claiming, “Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We’re going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job.”

Efron has long been an outspoken advocate of pursuing sustainability solutions, and earlier this year he took part in a programme titled the Great Global Cleanup for the Discovery Channel.

Advertisement

The new show will arrive on Netflix on 10th July, but in the meantime you can watch the trailer below to get a handle on some of the issues it will be exploring.

Tags

All about Down to Earth

Zefron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Rylan Clark-Neal (Getty)

Ready Steady Cook promises to be “one of the most sustainable food shows on TV”

EMMY RAVER-LAMPMAN as ALLISON HARGREEVES, ROBERT SHEEHAN as KLAUS HARGREEVES and ELLEN PAGE as VANYA HARGREEVES in THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

What’s new on Netflix in July 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon

World According to Jeff Goldblum

Best TV shows to watch on Disney Plus UK: new and returning favourites

The Greatest Showman

Is The Greatest Showman on Disney Plus? How to watch online