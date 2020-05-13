When is Harlan Coben’s The Woods released on Netflix?

Harlan Coben has quickly become one of the biggest names in crime drama, thanks to Netflix’s popular adaptations of his novels.

Following in the footsteps of Safe and more recently The Stranger, which premiered on the streaming service back in January, fans of his work have a brand new series to get excited about.

The Woods is a Polish original series adapting another of Coben’s novels, this time exploring the unsolved disappearance of a young woman 25 years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Woods…

When is The Woods on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Harlan Coben himself has announced that The Woods will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide from Friday 12th June.

What is The Woods about?

The Woods is based on Coben’s crime novel of the same name and follows prosecutor Paweł Kopiński, whose sister went missing in the woods near her summer camp 25 years ago.

He still finds himself struggling with the loss, but when the body of a boy who had vanished with her is suddenly discovered, evidence emerges that she could still be alive.

Across the show’s six episodes, long-kept family secrets will be revealed and the truth could well tear Paweł’s life apart.

The series was shot on location in Poland and will be subtitled.

Is there a trailer for The Woods?

Yes! Netflix released a full trailer for the new series on 12th May, exactly one month before its big premiere on the service…

The intense teaser shows Kopiński’s determination to find out what happened to his sister in those woods, as well as exploring the psychological consequences of losing a loved one under such terrible circumstances.

Who is in the cast of The Woods?

Polish actor Grzegorz Damiecki takes the lead role of Paweł Kopiński, the man searching for answers about the whereabouts of his missing sister.

The rest of the cast is comprised of fellow Polish acting talent, some of whom are from the Warsaw area where the series is set, including Agnieszka Grochowska and Adam Wietrzynski.

