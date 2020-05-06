Meet the cast of Dead to Me season 2

Black comedy series Dead to Me proved to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2019, and Liz Feldman’s series is now back for a second run – picking up after ending on a major cliffhanger last time out.

Advertisement

Most of the main players from the first time round are back again, while there are also a couple of new additions to the cast – here’s everything you need to know about the major characters and the actors who play them…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Christina Applegate plays Jen Harding

Who is Jen Harding? Jen is a real estate who, at the start of season one, had been recently widowed following her husband’s death at the hand of a hit and run driver. Throughout the season, she forms a close bond with Judy Hale after meeting her in a therapy group – and through this friendship she begins to unravel the secrets of her late husband’s life.

What else has Christina Applegate been in? Applegate first shot to prominence for her role in American comedy series Married…with Children and has since starred in major roles in a vast array of films – including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Hall Pass and Bad Moms. She also won an Emmy for her guest role in Friends, starring in two episodes as Rachel’s sister Amy Green.

Linda Cardellini plays Judy Hale

Who is Judy Hale? Judy meets and befriends Jen at a therapy group for the recently bereaved, but she carries a very dark secret – it was her who was responsible for the death of Jen’s husband.

What else has Linda Cardellini been in? Cardellini got her big break on cult teen drama Freaks and Geeks – the same show that launched the careers of Seth Rogen, James Franco and Jason Segel. Other career highlights have included leading roles on ER and Bloodline, playing Velma in the live action Scooby-Doo films, starring in the MCU as Laura Barton, and appearing as a guest star in Mad Men – a role which saw her garner an Emmy nomination.

Max Jenkins plays Christopher Doyle

Who is Christopher Doyle? Christopher is a colleague and friend of Jen’s, who takes an active role at his church.

What else has Max Jenkins been in? Jenkins’ most well-known roles are that of Max Carnegie in comedy-drama detective series The Mysteries of Laura and Max in HBO’s High Maintenance. He has also appeared in Gossip Girl, 30 Rock and Orange is the New Black.

Sam McCarthy plays Charlie Harding

Who is Charlie Harding? Charlie is the oldest son of Jen, he is something of a rebel and throughout season 1 we found him angry following the death of his father.

What else has Sam McCarthy been in? McCarthy has appeared in a number of US TV shows, including sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show and thriller series Condor – but Dead to Me is his first main role.

Luke Roessler plays Henry Harding

Who is Henry Harding? The younger brother of Charlie, Henry struggled to come to terms with the loss of his father in the show’s first season.

What else has Luke Roessler been in? Young actor Roessler has already racked up an impressive wealth of credits – he appeared as a young Norman Bates in two episodes of Bates Motel, had a recurring role on Legion and had small roles in It Chapter Two and Deadpool 2.

Natalie Morales plays Michelle Gutierrez

Who is Michelle Gutierrez? New for season two, Michelle forms a connection with Judy after they meet at the Assisted Living Facility where her mother lives.

What else has Natalie Morales been in? Morales might be best known to viewers for her recurring role as Lucy on popular sitcom Parks and Recreation, while she has also had main roles on a number of other US shows including sci-fi series The Middleman, sitcoms Trophy Wife and Abby’s and police procedural White Collar.

Diana-Maria Riva plays Detective Perez

Who is Detective Ana Perez? Ana is the police detective in charge of the hit-and-run case at the centre of the show.

What else has Diana-Maria Riva been in? Riva’s most prominent roles to date have been regular roles on Matt LeBlanc sitcom Man with a Plan, comedy series Sunnyside and action-comedy The Good Guys. Film credits have included small parts in What Women Want, 17 Again and Love and Mercy.

Brandon Scott plays Detective Nick Prager

Who is Detective Nick Prager? Nick is a police officer who befriends Jen and Judy after meeting them at a retreat.

What else has Brandon Scott been in? Scott’s best known roles are that of Ryan Spalding on Grey’s Anatomy and Cory Lawrence on This Is Us. He has also appeared in six episodes of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and has a wealth of film credits to his name – including a lead role in 2016’s Blair Witch.

James Marsden plays Steve Wood

Who is Steve Wood? Steve is Judy’s ex fiance, who works as an attorney. The ending of season 1 appeared to show him dead – after he was seemingly shot by Jen, but it seems like he might not have

What else has James Marsden been in? Marsden’s early career saw him appear as a guest star in shows such as Saved by the Bell: The New Class and Party of Five, before he gained greater recognition for his role as Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men films. He was part of the main cast in the first two season of Westworld, starring as Teddy Flood and has guest starred-in sitcoms Modern Family and 30 Rock. He was also one of the stars of the recent live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Advertisement

Dead to Me season 2 is available on Netflix from Friday, 8th May – check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide