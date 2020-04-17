Who narrates Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle? Meet Desiree Burch

Too Hot to Handle fans are quickly lapping up every episode of the new Netflix series.

As 10 singletons compete for $100,000, there’s a cheery narrator guiding us through it all.

Meet Desiree Burch, your cheeky host who has been on Netflix before…

Who is Desiree Burch?

Your Too Hot to Handle host is an American comedian, originally from Los Angeles.

Burch has also lived in New York and Peckham, London and has been a regular on the UK comedy scene.

She’s performed her stand-up routines on the likes of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News for You and The Mash Report.

Burch has also appeared on The Russell Howard Hour, Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central and Mock the Week.

But that’s not all, the comedy superstar has had previous with Netflix, too, having presented Flinch with Seann Walsh and Lloyd Griffith.

It’s unknown whether Burch will be back for season two of Too Hot to Handle, as more episodes haven’t been confirmed yet.

Who is in the cast of Too Hot to Handle?

Francesca

Age: 25

Francesca comes from Canada and is a travel influencer who previously dated DJ Diplo.

Harry

Age: 21

Australian Harry classes himself as a “giraffe on ice” when it comes to dancing, but give him a couple of drinks and he’s a disco queen.

Sharron

Age: 25

New Jersey’s Sharron claims he’s a 10 out of 10 and was once crowned Mr Pennsylvania in 2018. He says he has trouble settling down but will that change at the retreat?

David

Age: 28

Londoner David has the brains and the brawn as he is an ex semi-pro rugby player with a first-class degree in engineering. Will he manage to connect in the retreat?

Matthew

Age: 29

Confident Matthew is a deep thinker who loves to skinny dip, but will any of the girls catch his eye?

Kelz

Age: 27

Kelz is the alpha-male who always gets what he wants, but is the Too Hot to Handle prize out of his grasp?

Rhonda

Age: 27

Atlanta-born Rhonda is bored of the dating scene and wants something different – which is definitely what she’s going to get with Too Hot to Handle!

Nicole

Age: 23

Irish Nicole isn’t afraid to speak her mind and will no doubt ruffle a few feathers on the retreat. Will she be able to learn some lessons and find the man of her dreams?

Haley

Age: 20

Florida business student Haley has a tattoo in an “unknown language” that she still doesn’t know what it says and is open to getting to know the boys and and the girls – but will she find the one?

Chloe

Age: 19

Chloe from Essex has no problem attracting the men of her dreams, but keeping them is another thing. Can settle down with but can she learn the error of her ways and pick the right man instead of the wrong one?