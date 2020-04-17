Where is After Life season 2 filmed?

Ricky Gervais’s touching Netflix comedy-drama After Life launches its second season on Friday, 24th April, returning us to the quiet town of Tambury and reintroducing us to grieving widower Tony (Gervais) and the eccentric cast of characters who surround him.

Advertisement

But where is Tambury? The bad news if you’re planning a visit is that it’s not a real place – the good news is that we can reveal where After Life was actually filmed.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Both seasons of After Life have been filmed in Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands in East Sussex – various different locations were to used to represent “Tambury”, with filming on season two beginning on 9th September, 2019.

The Tambury Gazette’s offices – which are revealed in season two to be owned by Paul, a new character played by Peter Egan – are located in the centre of Hemel Hempstead, at 48 High Street.

The street where Tony lives with his dog Brandy is located in Vale of Health, a small hamlet in Hampstead.

The care home where Tony visits his ailing father Ray (David Bradley) and strikes up a rapport with Ray’s nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) is actually the Old Town Registration Office in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement

After Life season 2 will be available on Netflix from Friday, 24th April – check out what else is on with our TV Guide