Where is After Life season 2 filmed?
The real locations that make up the town of Tambury in Ricky Gervais's Netflix series
Ricky Gervais’s touching Netflix comedy-drama After Life launches its second season on Friday, 24th April, returning us to the quiet town of Tambury and reintroducing us to grieving widower Tony (Gervais) and the eccentric cast of characters who surround him.
But where is Tambury? The bad news if you’re planning a visit is that it’s not a real place – the good news is that we can reveal where After Life was actually filmed.
Both seasons of After Life have been filmed in Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands in East Sussex – various different locations were to used to represent “Tambury”, with filming on season two beginning on 9th September, 2019.
The Tambury Gazette’s offices – which are revealed in season two to be owned by Paul, a new character played by Peter Egan – are located in the centre of Hemel Hempstead, at 48 High Street.
The street where Tony lives with his dog Brandy is located in Vale of Health, a small hamlet in Hampstead.
The care home where Tony visits his ailing father Ray (David Bradley) and strikes up a rapport with Ray’s nurse Emma (Ashley Jensen) is actually the Old Town Registration Office in Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.
