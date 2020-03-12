Queer Eye renewed for season 6 as filming begins in Texas

Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season on Netflix, which is currently filming in Texas.

The lifestyle series follows the so-called “Fab Five” as they revamp every corner of somebody’s life, from fashion and grooming to diet, culture and design.

The series made its Netflix debut in 2018 and, since then, has seen the group travel to Georgia, Missouri, Kansas and Tokyo among other places.

The fifth season of Queer Eye is expected to land on Netflix this summer, but a sixth season is already in the works at the streamer. The news was revealed on Wednesday on the show’s official Instagram page.

Queer Eye originally had a home on terrestrial television from 2003-2007, with an entirely different hosting team.

The current stars are Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France (who is also the face of Netflix’s Next in Fashion).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, France recently said that he would like to keep making Queer Eye for a “very, very long time.”

Queer Eye is now available to stream on Netflix.