When is The Expanse season 5 on Amazon? Cast, trailer and plot

After a cancellation, fan petition and surprise resurrection, The Expanse is now back in safe hands. Amazon Prime Video has resurrected the sci-fi show with a season five confirmed months before the fourth season even premiered, so there’s no need to worry about history repeating itself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the cult favourite.

When will The Expanse season 5 be on TV?

Going by the release of previous seasons, expect The Expanse to drop a year or so after the release of season four – so around December 2020.

Filming wrapped on the fifth season of the Expanse in February 2020, as evidenced by a tweet from series director Breck Eisner.

⁦@weschatham⁩ lowering #TheExpanse season 5 flags at 5a. That’s a wrap! I’m proud of the work we’ve all done this year. pic.twitter.com/xDtkN9dXcd — Breck Eisner (@Breck_Eisner) February 22, 2020

The show’s impressive special effects mean post-production will take some time – but the show is well on course for a December 2020 release, if not a little earlier.

How can I watch The Expanse season 5?

As with season four, the next batch of The Expanse episodes will be available in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

After previously being available on Netflix, the previous seasons can now be found exclusively on Amazon Prime also.

What will happen in The Expanse season 5?

The Expanse is set in a future where the solar system has been colonised, and follows the crew of the Rocinante unravel a conspiracy threatening the galaxy’s precarious peace and humanity’s survival in a show that isn’t afraid to get political.

Season five will bring to life Nemesis Games, the fifth book of The Expanse novels. The book depicts an inter-planetary land rush, the collapse of the old power structures and the Rocinante’s attempt to get home amid the rise of a new world order.

Episode eight promises to be a big one for chief engineer Naomi Nagata, as even the authors of the novels are blown away:

We're wrapping up shooting season 5 of #TheExpanse .

I just watched the 508 Director's Cut. And I just realized we made a huge mistake. We didn't title episode 508 "Holy Shit Naomi Nagata is the Biggest Badass in Space." God damn, you guys. I mean, God Damn.@Mi55Tipper — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) February 13, 2020

Who’s in the cast of The Expanse?

The main cast of The Expanse is made up of Steven Strait as current Rocinante captain Jim Holden, with Cas Anvar as the ship’s pilot Alex Kamal. Dominique Tripper and Wes Chatham are also likely to return as the Rocinante’s technical crew members.

Punisher star Thomas Jane will likely make a few appearances as Detective Joe Miller, and will also be directing an episode.

Honored & humbled that Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove & Broderick Johnson @ Alcon & terrific Amazon crew has given me the opp to direct this amazing cast, w/t best production crew in the world. Directing ep 3 of S5 is one of the highlights of my career and I aim to do us all proud pic.twitter.com/3jbnwzYqbM — Thomas Jane (@ThomasJane) November 21, 2019

Torchwood’s Burn Gorman may well return too after joining the cast during season 4.

Deadline also reported that Keon Alexander (Impulse), Nadine Nicole (Casual) and Jasai Chase Owens (The Deuce) had been promoted as series regulars for the fifth season.

Alexander played Marco Inaros, the charismatic (in an anarchist sort of way) Belter faction leader and father of Naomi’s estranged son Filip, who was played by Owens. Nicole will reprise her recurring role as Claire Mao/Melba Koh.

Lily Gao’s Nancy, the newly appointed Secretary-General of the United Nations, will also return in season 5.

Is there a trailer for The Expanse season 5?

Not yet! But here’s the trailer for season four to whet your appetite…