Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Love Is Blind creator wants 11 more seasons on Netflix

Love Is Blind creator wants 11 more seasons on Netflix

The first season wrapped up on Netflix this week

LOVE IS BLIND

Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has gained a large fanbase over the course of its first season and many people are hoping for at least another – including the creator himself.

Advertisement

Chris Coelen (Married At First Sight) dreamt up the series in which couples get engaged before seeing each other, basing their relationship on the compatibility of their personalities alone.

The first season produced some jaw-dropping moments, and Coelen has now told The Oprah Magazine that he would like to create many more.

He said: “I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?”

Having only just finished its first season, the show is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix – but an announcement seems highly likely based on fan interest.

Love Is Blind has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout its three-week release schedule and has made social media stars of its contestants. It’s yet to be confirmed which couples stayed together following the explosive finale.

Along with an American version of Channel 4’s The Circle, which debuted on the service in January, the show is part of Netflix’s move into the reality television space.

Advertisement

Love is Blind is now streaming on Netflix

Tags

All about Love Is Blind

love is blind
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LOVE IS BLIND

Who got married on Love Is Blind? The couples that said “I do”

Love is Blind

Helen Daly Love Is Blind shows us the attraction of dating shows with a difference

Love is blind lauren and cameron

Are the Love Is Blind couples still together? Where the contestants are now

Altered Carbon season 2 - Anthony Mackie

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix