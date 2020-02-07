Hulu will launch internationally in 2021, confirms Disney boss

US streaming service Hulu is set to launch internationally as early as 2021, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger has confirmed.

Advertisement

Following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox and deal with NBCU, the media giant currently owns 60 per cent of Hulu, giving it full operational control of the streaming service.

The plans to roll out Hulu internationally were announced on a weekly call to investors, and fall in with Disney’s global growth plans for the streamer.

Though Hulu is not as prolific with its originals as rival streamers Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (yet), the platform has found success across the Atlantic with the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale and Shrill.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s unclear when exactly we can expect Hulu to make its UK debut, as Disney’s current priority is the launch of Disney+ on 24th March. Iger said: “We feel that we need to concentrate on those launches, in the marketing and the creation of product for those and then come in with Hulu right after or soon after that.

“So we don’t have specifics, except we do plan to begin rolling Hulu out, I’d say probably in 2021 – internationally that is – after the Disney+ launch.”

It is possible that Hulu could be available via a bundle deal that includes Disney+, just like it currently is in the US for $12.99 per month. Looks like things are heating up for next year’s streaming wars…

Advertisement

Disney+ will launch in the UK on 24th March 2020