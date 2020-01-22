When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released? What’s going to happen?

Netflix’s dark take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch turned out to be one of the surprise hits of 2018, with the streaming service locking creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the cast down to at least a four season run.

There’s plenty more to come from the witches of Greendale – starting with the third season, which is coming in January 2020.

Find out everything we know about the new season below.

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released on Netflix?

Good news – Netflix has announced that season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will arrive on Friday 24th January 2020:

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

Highlights from our day on set of @sabrinanetflix with the spectacular @KiernanShipka and cast. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 returns January 24 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/ThzUSwwx3Z — NetflixQueue (@NetflixQueue) December 7, 2019

Production on season 3 (it shot back to back with season 4) began in Vancouver at the end of April, and ran through the summer. We were hoping to get the third block of episodes in time for Halloween (CAOS was Netflix’s big show at the same time in 2018), but that would have only given the production team six months to turn around eight episodes. Still, not long to wait now, though…

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

Who is in the cast?

Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson, who play Nick Scratch and Theo, have been promoted to series regulars for parts three and four, as confirmed by Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account.

#ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina stars Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson have been upped to series regular status for Parts 3 and 4! pic.twitter.com/osfjj9Ui8b — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 6, 2019

And what would Sabrina be without, you know, Sabrina. Kiernan Shipka will be back, along with Ross Lynch (Harvey), Michelle Gomez (Madame Satan), Miranda Otto (Zelda), Lucy Davis (Hilda) and Chance Perdomo (Ambrose).

What is going to happen?

At the end of season 2, Sabrina was making plans to head to Hell to save her boyfriend Nick, who had imprisoned the Dark Lord in his body there.

Elsewhere, Ambrose and Prudence are intent on hunting down Father Blackwood, and Zelda is the interim leader of the Church of Night.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like Sabrina will still have to juggle living between two worlds, adding frequent trips to Hell to the mix. And of course, we know Sabrina is not one to let any misogynistic practices go unchallenged, no matter how old or traditional, so she’s likely to give, well, hell to whoever is in charge down there.

It also looks like Sabrina and Roz will join Baxter High’s cheer squad, with romance on the cards for Theo.

Is there a trailer?

Yes.

Netflix also released a spooky music video ahead of the launch of season 3 which hints at how things might play out for Sabrina and Nick.

Are there any set photos from the new season?

Yes, Netflix has given fans a first look at the new episodes, releasing these images of what awaits Sabrina and friends this season…