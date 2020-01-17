How can you watch Marriage Story on Netflix? Cast, trailer and what it’s about

Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach tackles the intricacies of divorce in his latest film, Netflix’s Marriage Story.

The star-studded drama counts Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver among its ensemble cast, and will likely have you weeping with its cutting exploration of broken love.

And if you need more convincing, consider this: Marriage Story has been nominated for six awards at Oscars 2020.

Where to watch Marriage Story

Marriage Story is available to watch on Netflix now. See it here.

When is Marriage Story released on Netflix?

If you don’t manage to catch it on the big screen but have a Netflix account, you’re in luck. The drama has been available worldwide on the streaming giant from 6th December 2019 – just in time for Oscar season.

What is Marriage Story about?

Marriage Story follows spouses Charlie and Nicole as they navigate the complex legal and emotional aftermath of their separation. Baumbach also wrote the screenplay, which is based on his own divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Following their split, aspiring Hollywood actress Nicole moves to LA with the couple’s son, forcing Brooklyn-based stage director Charlie to relocate part-time.

It’s not all divorce gruel (though there’s plenty of that). The Netflix-backed drama’s comedy moments may be far and few between, but they do a great job at cutting through the intense subject matter, particularly when the couple’s families and lawyers get involved. There’s even some singing to look forward to, too.

Who’s in the Cast of Marriage Story?

Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren in Star Wars, and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, JoJo Rabbit) are brilliant as Charlie and Nicole. The pair have already scored the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, and rumour has it they’ll be Oscar contenders too.

The film counts plenty of big names beyond Driver and Johansson. Big Little Lies and Star Wars actress Laura Dern plays Nicole’s savvy lawyer, while Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) is formidable as her sister. Julie Hagerty, Ray Liota, Alan Alda and Wallace Shawn also feature.

Is there a trailer?