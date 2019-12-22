Netflix’s The Witcher almost had its own Game of Thrones coffee cup moment

It’s fair to say that Game of Thrones’ final series was divisive for a number of reasons, but one moment that really caught people’s attention was a continuity error when a rogue coffee cup ended up on a table in Winterfell.

Obviously in any complex, lush fantasy series such a fourth wall-breaking mistake can be a big deal – which is why the team behind Netflix’s The Witcher were so keen to avoid anything similarly anachronistic.

“We hope there’s not anything!” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told RadioTimes.com and other press, before revealing that there almost was a similar mistake slipped into the eight-part series.

“I was in VFX a couple of weeks ago, and someone’s keen eyes – we were watching something for something else, and someone said, ‘Are those car headlights?’” Hissrich recalled.

“And you’re like, ‘Yep, those are car headlights. There are not a lot of cars in The Witcher.’”

“The good news is that by the time an episode makes it to air, hundreds of people have watched it. And so we hope that there is nothing like that.”

Generally, though, despite similar risks and pitfalls the Witcher team were keen to distinguish between their show and smash-hit Thrones, noting that just because it’s in a similar fantasy vein doesn’t mean it’s the same sort of story.

“I think it’s always dangerous to draw comparisons, especially before a show comes out, because then you’re building expectations with an audience,” star Henry Cavill told us.

“If those expectations aren’t met, or if they’re just different and are adjacent to expectations, they can still be disappointing.

“I would say The Witcher is… it’s the fantasy genre,” he added.

“Go into The Witcher expecting the fantasy genre. From there, you can draw your own conclusions and your own comparisons. Because everyone’s comparisons are going to be different.”

Just so long as nobody left their skinny vanilla latte knocking about in Nilfgaard, we’re sure they’ll be fine.

The Witcher is streaming on Netflix now